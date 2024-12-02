Envestnet | Yodlee partners with Intuit QuickBooks

By joining forces, Intuit QuickBooks said it will be able to use data feeds with new financial services providers, as well as expand into new territories over the next three years.

Envestnet | Yodlee will provide Intuit QuickBooks customers with the ability to connect to their banking data, meaning that the self-employed and small businesses will have a complete view of their finances.

Among the companies using Envestnet’s technology are 17 of the 20 largest US banks, 46 of the 50 biggest wealth management and brokerage firms and 500+ Registered investment advisers.