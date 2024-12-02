Envestnet | Yodlee offers hyper-personalisation to financial services industry via new solution

The solution is designed to help financial institutions and fintechs grow their market share by enabling hyper-personalised digital financial experiences and providing the data needed for customer segmentation.

Envestnet | Yodlee's new APIs assists financial service providers with developing experiences that engage customers across their financial wellness and financial planning channels by combining actionable insights, peer benchmarking functionalities, and personalised views.

A granular understanding of consumers has become a business imperative for financial institutions and fintechs. Through machine learning techniques and algorithms, financial service providers can give consumers a 360-degree, personalised view of their finances to help them make better decisions at all stages of life such as saving for retirement, starting an emergency fund, or managing monthly expenses.