Envestnet Yodlee, Blockchain.com partner for account verifications

Envestnet Yodlee will provide Open Banking access to new Blockchain.com users, accelerating Blockchain’s ability to onboard new customers and securely fund their accounts through real-time account verification, directly from the user’s bank account, without the need to provide micro-deposits.

Envestnet Yodlee is a financial data aggregation company, enabling innovation and insights for financial service providers. It has partnered with more than 1,400 financial institutions and fintech innovators, enabling firms to build innovative financial solutions with access to its application programming interface (API).