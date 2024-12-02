Envestnet | Yodlee announces intelligent APIs at Money 20/20

This builds upon the platform’s data to supercharge the creation of hyper-personalized financial wellness solutions.

Available through the upgraded Envestnet | Yodlee developer experience, these intelligent APIs make it easy for developers to deliver personalized, actionable insights via their applications. This offering will be available to customers in the US starting Q1 2020.

The updated experience is designed specifically to solve development pain points felt by those working with data aggregation and analytics platforms. Envestnet | Yodlee’s financial data aggregation platform, which powers the intelligent APIs, is enabled by more than 21,000 global sources and drives use cases across the fintech and financial services landscape.