Envestnet | Yodlee and JPMorgan Chase sign data agreement

This agreement provides the framework for the bank’s customers to share and use their personal financial information to improve their overall financial wellness.

Under this agreement, Chase customers can connect to and send their financial information to the more than 1,200 third-party applications on the Envestnet | Yodlee financial data aggregation platform. Once completed, consumers will experience faster access to these applications through a direct connection to the bank’s API (application program interface) using a token-based approach that allows customers to share their information without storing their usernames or passwords on the Envestnet | Yodlee platform.