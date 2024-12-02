Envestnet | Yodlee acquires financial data aggregation platform FinBit.io

FinBit.io describes itself as a data analytics platform that gathers and analyses financial bits of information for meaningful insights. The India-based company reported that its flagship product, Fin360, uses machine learning and AI to analyse bank transaction data at scale and serves a number of fintech companies and banks for their advanced credit analytics needs through a scalable API and UI.





Envestnet | Yodlee went on to add that in addition to acquiring FinBit.io, the company will lead Yodlee FinSoft, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Envestnet | Yodlee, to drive account aggregation business in India and other parts of Asia.