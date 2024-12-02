



Following this announcement, the transaction is set to close in Q3 2025, currently subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, this divestiture is expected to enable Yodlee to accelerate its growth process and continue the procedure of supporting clients under STG's stewardship. The companies are expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Envestnet’s strategy to sell Yodlee

According to the official press release, Yodlee, an open finance, data aggregation, and analytics company, is expected to become part of STG's expanding global technology portfolio that includes several businesses and companies such as RSA, Trellix, and SurveyMonkey. At the same time, STG aims to leverage its experience and suite of services in order to optimise the manner in which Yodlee delivers increased value to clients, attracts and retains top talent, and optimises business performance. With a focus on customer-centric development, the firms will rapidly invest in technologies and deliver secure solutions to the financial sector.

Following the close of the transaction, Yodlee will operate with improved agility in order to pursue development and capitalise on emerging market opportunities. Backed by investment and a leaner operating model, Yodlee is expected to accelerate speed-to-market and deliver secure solutions across the open finance ecosystem. Furthermore, this transaction represents the first step in the development plan of Envestnet, allowing the firm to focus more deeply on its core connected wealth management platform, optimised insights, and comprehensive solutions. Through the partnership with Yodlee, advisors will be given the possibility to retain access to its data aggregation technology that accelerates the development strategies of businesses.