Entryless unveils Intuits QuickBooks online integration

Accountants and their customers can send bills in any format to a dedicated Entryless email address or upload them via a browser or mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

Entryless captures the bills automatically and translates them into each software’s proprietary format. Clients then only need to audit and approve the bills.

Along with Intuits QuickBooks, Entryless integrates with several other cloud accounting platforms.

Entryless, founded by Mike Galarza, enables companies manage their expenses via automated services.

Founded in 1983, Intuit is a US provider of business and financial management services. Its flagship products and services include QuickBooks, Quicken, and TurboTax, which enable clients to manage small businesses and payroll processing, personal finance, and tax preparation and filing. Mint.com provides a way for people to manage their money, while Demandforce offers marketing and communication tools for small businesses. ProSeries and Lacerte are Intuits tax preparation offerings for professional accountants.