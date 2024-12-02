Entryless releases Entryless Seamless B2B Payments service

Entryless Seamless B2B Payments service, announced in June 2015, aims to cut down on the busy work and expensive errors of the manual processes that most small businesses find themselves using to pay bills.

With the release of Entryless Seamless Payments, users can upload bills or receive them directly from suppliers. Entryless automates data entry, review and approval, then synchronizes bills with the accounting system. Entryless Seamless Payments allows users to then make payments in the same application as their bills are recorded. Synchronization with accounting software captures all activities in the business accounting system.

Launched less than two years ago, Entryless is in use by companies and accountants worldwide to automate bills. Entryless removes the need to manually enter supplier bills onto cloud accounting systems.