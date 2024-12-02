Entryless launches Entryless Seamless B2B Payments service

Entryless Seamless B2B Payments service aims to cut down on the busy work and expensive errors of the manual processes that most small businesses find themselves using to pay bills.

Launched less than two years ago, Entryless is in use by companies and accountants worldwide to automate bills. Entryless removes the need to manually enter supplier bills onto cloud accounting systems.

With the addition of Entryless Seamless B2B Payments solution, users can input bills in any format, review and approve them, synchronize with their accounting system and pay suppliers. All activities are captured by the accounting application. A proprietary OCR system reads the relevant information from a bill, whether it is photographed by a smart phone, dropped into the Entryless web app or emailed to a dedicated email address.

Entryless Seamless B2B Payments is available to select companies. It will be launched to the public in a matter of weeks. To support their efforts, they have hired Sukanta Ganguly as CTO, a serial entrepreneur with experience in payments.