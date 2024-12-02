Entrust launches digital account opening solution





Considering that consumers are increasingly choosing to manage their finances online, Entrust intends to eliminate the difficulties in accessing financial services for individuals worldwide. By launching the new solution, the company aims to enable banks and credit unions with a secure and convenient digital onboarding experience.











Digital account opening solution’s capabilities

According to Entrust’s officials, the company is currently working on improving the customer experience in the banking industry. By introducing the new solution, Entrust intends to allow banks and credit unions to enhance their service to customers by offering accelerated onboarding, security, and convenience. Furthermore, the company plans to eliminate the barriers to account opening, enabling more individuals to develop trusted banking relationships and create the foundation for long-term involvement with the digital economy. The launch also solidifies the company’s commitment to drive the digital transformation of the banking and financial services sector.



The Entrust Digital Account Opening solution aims to allow banks and credit unions to onboard new customers globally using their smartphones and government-issued IDs. The solution enables a simpler process that reduces the time and effort required for consumers to open a bank account online. Moreover, it intends to help banks securely and conveniently provide new account holders with the banking products they require, including digital and physical card issuance, as well as mobile wallets through a branch or by mail. Entrust’s solution minimises the risk for financial institutions and ensure eKYC compliance while simplifying the onboarding process for consumers.





Entrust’s recent developments and collaborations