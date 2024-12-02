Entrust introduces unified cryptographic security platform

The Cryptographic Security Platform, which will be available in May 2025, is positioned as a comprehensive solution for monitoring and managing encryption keys, secrets, and digital certificates.

The company stated that the move comes in response to increasing pressure on traditional data protection methods. With cyber threats evolving in sophistication, often boosted by artificial intelligence, many organisations are finding existing security tools inadequate, particularly when dealing with fragmented cryptographic infrastructures.

Designed for shifting security environments

The platform is designed to operate across public and private cloud environments, as well as endpoints, applications, and internal networks. By consolidating cryptographic controls into a single management layer, it aims to provide IT, security, and DevOps teams with improved visibility and oversight of cryptographic estates.

According to Entrust officials, one of the platform’s primary objectives is to simplify cryptographic deployments while also preparing users for a future shaped by post-quantum cryptography. The system supports lifecycle management of digital certificates and encryption keys, with integration capabilities for both Entrust’s own hardware security modules and those from third parties. The architecture also supports interoperability with a wide range of identity and IT management tools through open APIs.

Representatives from the company said the platform will help organisations navigate the challenges of transitioning to quantum-secure systems, allowing them to assess cryptographic risk posture, enforce policy, and monitor compliance from a centralised interface.

An external analysis by an IDC research director underscored the urgency of adopting comprehensive cryptographic estate management, citing concerns over the nearing arrival of ‘Q-Day’, the hypothetical point at which quantum computers could render traditional encryption obsolete. The analyst noted that enterprises are seeking adaptable solutions capable of responding to this future threat landscape while maintaining flexibility in deployment.

The platform includes features for automated risk assessments, real-time alerting, and audit trail maintenance, and is available through both on-premises and managed service models.