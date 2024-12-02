Entrust introduces Signing Automation Service





The service connects to a company’s document application or document workflow system and generates digital seals for electronic documents, establishing a verifiable cryptographic bond between the company’s legal entity and its electronic documents.

Digital seals, alternatively known as corporate signatures or business signatures, are applied to electronic documents in order to prevent their content from any further editing. By applying a digital seal to an electronic document, the verified identity of the organisation is included, and the document cannot be edited without breaking the seal and thus invalidating the signature.