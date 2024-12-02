ENTRIS BANKING chooses Bottomline for payment connectivity

ENTRIS BANKING is a business process and technology outsourcing provider acting as a transaction bank and payment hub to a group of more than 40 small and mid-sized banks in Switzerland. To support and navigate its digital transformation journey, ENTRIS BANKING required a collaborative technology partner with an understanding of the disruptive changes set to shape Swiss and International payments schemes.

Beyond domestic SIC/SECOM and cross-border SWIFT connectivity, the new SaaS-based platform will add to the onboarding and user experience for ENTRIS BANKING’s customers, and improve its back-office operations. By updating its technology stack, ENTRIS BANKING will benefit from the centralised data intelligence and control, increased efficiency, and improved risk management that the solution can offer, as the press release says.