Enterpay, VR Payment to boost European B2B ecommerce

The companies have shared their success story during Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) conference in Berlin. The aim of their presentation is to ‘drive awareness among merchants of the solution that VR Payment and Enterpay have brought to market but also to tap into the strong community at MPE to get feedback and inspiration to further develop the solution together with Enterpay’, according to the official press release.

David Buch, Product Manager at VR Payment, explained that the product developed by the companies is ‘an innovative way to handle paying by invoice in a digitised environment. With this product, we help merchants to digitise their existing invoicing processes. All this comes with real-time online decision making’.

Furthermore, this solution has the potential to create ‘a new standard in B2B online payments by invoice and can be adapted not only for German merchants but Europe-wide and maybe worldwide’, VR Payment representative added.

The partnership has not gone unnoticed in the payments industry and both companies are proud to have been shortlisted for the MPE Award 2020 in the category of ‘best payments partnership’.