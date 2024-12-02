Ensenta signs partnership with Engage Financial Technology

Ensenta’s cloud-based, open-API remote deposit capture technology is incorporated into Engage’s Engage360 Payments Innovation Platform for financial intuitions. Ensenta’s RDC technology includes a management system that evaluates items across 200+ risk factors to mitigate risk, minimize compliance exposure, increase back-office efficiencies and improve the availability of funds. Ensenta’s mobile deposit technology adds a new way for payment card customers to load money onto their cards. The addition of mobile deposit is a solution to increase the longevity and use of payment cards, which has long been a major challenge for payment card offerings.

Engage Financial Technology partners with financial institutions, healthcare technology providers and retailers to provide rapidly-deployable payment card solutions that enhance their customers experience.

According to the company, enabling mobile deposit of funds makes it easier for customers to use payment cards and fundamentally changes how consumers interact with their payment card. The partnership with Ensenta should increase the adoption, use and retention of payment cards issued by its partners.