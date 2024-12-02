EnKash launches CardX to help startups issue their own cards and BNPL offerings





The suite will come with plug-and-play integration that will enable non-fintech/fintech companies and banks/NBFCs to launch their own card/BNPL/reward programs.

CardX is also designed to be developer-friendly and can enable multiple use cases of credit card, prepaid cards, and wallets. It comes with a complete card management suite and integrated functionalities such as real-time KYC solution, fraud and authorisation controls, reward management, multiple credit products like EMI, BNPL & Supply Chain Finance, data analytics and insights, among other essential elements.

Using EnKash’s Open API Stack, businesses can issue Credit and Prepaid Cards to their customers, users, agents, employees, and others, for their respective use cases.

CardX also comes with a curated set of partners which clients can leverage for their customer communication, operations, and customer service setup. CardX is equipped to enable card launch on any of the global networks and is currently integrated with SBM Bank as its strategic issuing partner, with more banks in the pipeline.