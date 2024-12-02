Engine by Starling to launch in North America





Following this announcement, Engine by Starling is currently building a team and scouting for a regional headquarters on the US East Coast, with North Carolina, Florida, and Washington DC shortlisted as the most likely locations.

As the US presents significant opportunities for Engine, the launch will enable the company to offer organisations the possibility to improve customer experience, while also optimising their operational efficiency and reducing costs. In addition, the institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on Engine by Starling’s launch in North America

Engine by Starling represents a SaaS technology provider that was developed in order to bring its modern banking platform to banks and financial institutions across the globe. Its Engine platform was built to power Starling Bank in the UK, while its modular, API-based, and cloud-native technology at scale offers partners and customers a more secure and efficient experience.

According to the official press release, this expansion represents an important step in the company’s development process, as it will take the technology that has enabled Starling to grow in the UK to more financial institutions around the world. The SaaS business will continue to deliver the technology and expertise that banks need in order to develop in the digital landscape, as well as solve some of the major challenges facing banks and credit unions in the region of North America.

In addition, Engine will also deliver its ability to unify tech stacks, drive efficiency, and encourage growth through one managed service. Its developed strategy was specifically designed to bring digital propositions to businesses in the market faster, and with improved benefits and opportunities.