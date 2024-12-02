Engine by Starling partners with Ozone API





Following this announcement, the Ozone API platform is set to be integrated into the Engine’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) core banking platform. This process will enable Engine’s users to comply with Open Banking regulations in several markets around the world.

In addition, the partnership between the global Open Banking provider Ozone API and Engine by Starling is expected to be focused on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Engine by Starling is a SaaS technology provider which prioritisies the process of bringing its modern banking platform to financial institutions across the globe. Ozone API represents a company that focuses on offering banks and financial institutions the possibility to adapt and develop in a market full of open data. The firm also delivers the needed technology to unlock the power of Open Finance and accelerate the digitalisation of the financial landscape.

Ozone API was developed in order to support all major global standards, while also offering over 400 Open Banking and Open Finance standard APIs. This partnership will focus on giving Engine’s customers the possibility to meet compliance requirements in a quick, secure, and efficient manner, as well as to further commercialise Open Banking with secure and value-added services.

At the same time, the collaboration is expected to enable digital-native banks, fintechs, and financial institutions around the world to combine the secure technology, as well as the deep expertise of Engine and Ozone API through a single integration. Furthermore, it will also unlock the commercial value of Open Banking, aiming to further accelerate its development across several global markets.