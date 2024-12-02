Enfuce selects W2 for KYB and KYC compliance

Enfuce is a Nordic fintech that offers payment, Open Banking, and sustainability services to banks, fintechs, financial operators, and merchants. Enfuce aims to become a dynamic and innovative payment service provider in Europe, according to the official press release.

To enable their growth plan, Enfuce was searching for a provider of KYC and KYB processes that could support them in all European markets. With the current partnership, Enfuce will be able to offer a turnkey payment processing and card issuing service across Europe.