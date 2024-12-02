Enfuce secures an EMI licence in the UK

This development highlights Enfuce's commitment to expanding its presence across the UK and Europe. With this licence, Enfuce gains the capability to offer electronic money services, card issuing, and payment solutions directly to its clientele in the UK, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive experience.

Having already secured an EMI license from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), obtaining the FCA license further solidifies Enfuce's foothold in the European market. The company's strategic partnerships with prominent UK fintech and financial services firms, such as Funding Circle and Science Card, have played an important role in its growth trajectory.

According to the official press release, Enfuce's dedication to regulatory compliance and security has been evident since its inception. By prioritising compliance and implementing state-of-the-art infrastructure, including cloud-based payment processing, Enfuce aims to ensure a high standard of security and efficiency for its clients. Moreover, the company's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles underscores its overarching governance strategy.

In essence, receiving the FCA's EMI license marks a significant achievement for Enfuce, empowering the company to enhance its market access, operational capabilities, and flexibility in the dynamic payments landscape while upholding regulatory standards.

More information about Enfuce

Enfuce is the first financial service provider in the world to be PCI-DSS certified while running its service in the public cloud. By focusing on collaboration, Enfuce is able to efficiently provide customers with new features - offering in-house experts and white labelled technology to help companies create scalable payment solutions with ease. Supporting debit, credit, prepaid, gift, fleet and fuel card programmes in any form, for consumer, commercial and B2B applications, Enfuce’s helps customers create customised payment solutions that are flexible, scalable and secure.

In December 2023, Enfuce extended its partnership with Visa to launch the latter’s Fleet 2.0 solution. Enfuce and Visa first started their collaboration in June 2021, with the former launching a programme that enabled European fintechs to introduce their payment card offerings. The new certification allowed Enfuce to deliver the Visa Fleet 2.0 solution to their joint, potential customers. By continuing to work together, Enfuce and Visa wanted to improve fleet management across Europe, providing more efficiency through data and insights, cost minimisation, and input in sustainable transportation and mobility budgets.