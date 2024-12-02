This collaboration is expected to facilitate Saldo Bank's expansion within the banking sector across the Nordics and the Baltics. The partnership highlights Enfuce’s ongoing efforts to support both traditional and digital banks throughout Europe, including other clients such as Kvika Bank, Alisa Bank, Memo Bank, and Indo Bank. Enfuce offers scalable and customisable solutions aimed at reducing implementation costs, allowing banks to concentrate on growth and revenue.

Saldo Bank has now moved into the payment services space with the launch of its new VISA credit card programme. The bank's system, known for its advanced real-time onboarding and credit scoring features, enables instant and automated card issuance.

Saldo Bank expands payment services

According to the official press release, Enfuce has provided more than 60,000 custom-built Visa credit and debit cards, both physical and virtual, for Saldo Bank's Finnish customers. These tokenised cards are intended to simplify financial management by integrating revolving credit and credit line services, eliminating the need for customers to transfer funds between institutions.

Since launching the programme in July, Saldo Bank and Enfuce have introduced additional features to enhance the payment experience. In August, Saldo Bank unveiled a partnership-powered card with Finnish ice hockey club Jokerit, offering a benefits programme for sports fans.

Enfuce’s role in this partnership strengthens its presence in the Nordic region, aligning with its broader strategy to expand across Europe and support growth for Nordic businesses. Enfuce officials emphasised the significance of the partnership, noting that Saldo Bank’s focus on innovation aligns well with Enfuce’s mission to provide scalable and customized payment solutions. They highlighted that the new cards would enhance customer credit access and improve customer engagement.

Enfuce representatives added that the collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to driving innovation in the banking sector. They further noted that Enfuce's international expansion beyond the Nordics is in line with supporting companies like Saldo Bank in achieving their ambitions.

Saldo Bank officials explained that the launch of the credit card programme marks an important step in the bank’s growth strategy. By partnering with Enfuce, Saldo Bank was able to implement modern technology without the need to build its own in-house processing solution, thus expanding its product offerings and customer base.