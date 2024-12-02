Enfuce, OP Financial Group secure PSD2 compliance in Baltic region

OP Financial Group was granted an exemption from setting up a fallback mechanism by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA). Enfuce provides a turn-key PSD2 compliance service to OP Financial Group in the Baltics states, which includes back-office services such as full-audit trail, TPP Support, 24/7 monitoring, dispute handling and the development of the APIs according to regulation.

Furthermore, Enfuce maintains a secure environment for all card information, holds the PCI DSS certificate (Level 1) and complies with the strict rules of FIN-FSA as a trusted outsourcing service provider to banks and financial Institutions.