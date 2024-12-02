Enfuce, Compensate help customers reduce their CO2 footprint

Launched by Enfuce in 2019, My Carbon Action is a digital tool that allows banks, fintechs, financial institutions, and merchants to instantly calculate the carbon footprint of individual transactions their customers make. It’s a turnkey solution based on a country-specific data model, and it can be enhanced with questions regarding lifestyle and consumption behaviour. Furthermore, My Carbon Action provides users with personalised tips on how to reduce their carbon footprint and live more sustainably.

With this partnership, it is now possible to also compensate (i.e. offset) for the carbon footprint of each purchase with My Carbon Action. There are a couple of ways end-users can compensate for their carbon footprint with My Carbon Action. For example, banks can configure the solution to their specific needs. For instance, a consumer can choose to compensate for all their purchases, a percentage of their purchases, select a specific sum for each transaction, or choose a specific purchase they want to compensate for.

As another example, if a merchant integrates My Carbon Action to their eCommerce platform, its customers can compensate for their purchase when paying for it.