Enfuce approved as an authorised payment institution

Customers pursuing new possibilities introduced through the second Payment Services Directive (PSD2), can now perform account information and payment initiation services together with Enfuce. A multitude of companies such as insurance companies, accounting bureaus and mobile network operators can apply the PSD2 regulation through Enfuce offering.

Enfuce’s Open Banking Hub assits customers to retrieve account information and initiate payments from end users' bank accounts. The account information service provides access to a new set of data which has not been available before, and the payment initiation service can be integrated into existing payment processes in mobile apps and ecommerce sites.