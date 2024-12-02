Enel X rolls out banking solution - Enel X Pay in Italy

Enel X Financial Services, an Enel Group company 100% owned by Enel X, is an electronic money institution (ELMI) authorised by the Bank of Italy in December 2018 and which provides payment solutions to private and corporate clients, in full compliance with privacy and data protection laws.

Together with Mastercard, Enel X Financial Services assists its customers to make payments and transfers in real time directly via a smartphone app. Enel X Pay is a native digital account, involving a card and an Italian IBAN, which allows users to perform multiple types of transactions: from the payment of bills, taxes and duties of the Public Administrations signed up to Italy’s pagoPA circuit, to SEPA transfers. Furthermore, it supports peer-to-peer money transfers, donations aimed at solidarity initiatives to third sector associations like Save the Children, Food for Soul and Doctors without Borders.

With Enel X Pay, users can pay for the charging of electric cars in the infrastructures within the Hubject circuit. Hubject is the e-mobility joint venture involving the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X, Innogy, Mercedes Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group.

The app is coupled with a digital or physical card, made from plant-based bioplastic, that monitors the transactions and spending of the whole family. With the Enel X Pay ‘family’ option, a dedicated account can be activated for children between the ages of 11 and 18, providing them with a prepaid card while allowing them to make peer-to-peer transfers, withdrawals from ATMs as well as payments on ecommerce sites.

The launch of Enel X Pay is a milestone in a process that the Enel Group has been engaged in for the last two years. Enel X Pay is available on the Google Play Store (Android) and, in the coming days, on the Apple App Store.