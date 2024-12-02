Endorse launches a supply chain finance platform





The launch is a new step for Endorse to establish its presence in the fintech field using the digital platform developed by Prime Fintech to manage supply chain finance operations as part of its factoring proposition to the Egyptian business sector.

Supply chain finance solutions, introduced by Endorse and developed by Prime Fintech, offer features including a digital end-to-end invoice management system that connects supplier/buyer/factoring company. This facilitates the entire invoicing process digitally, saving time and effort.