Endava partners with Salt Edge to support Open Banking

This collaboration aims to leverage the potential of Open Banking solutions in response to the evolving landscape of financial data handling. As of September 2023, the United Kingdom witnessed a rise in active Open Banking users to nearly 8 million, compared to an estimated 6.5 million in October 2022, according to Open Banking Limited. The emergence of Open Banking has introduced dynamic technological developments, prompting financial institutions to navigate a rapidly evolving regulatory environment with associated challenges and benefits.

Endava and Salt Edge's partnership aims to provide advantages for their clients, supporting banks in achieving Open Banking Compliance with minimal resources. The collaboration facilitates the addition of secure payment options and enables clients to gain immediate access to account data. Leveraging Endava's expertise in finance and payments, banks and third-party providers can meet regulatory requirements and stay up to date with emerging technologies, resulting in a faster time to market while offering innovative solutions for expansion.

Endava, dedicated to serving clients in various industries including payments, financial services, TMT, consumer products, retail, mobility, and healthcare, focuses on accelerating clients' ability to capitalise on new business models and market opportunities through dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences.

In essence, this collaboration aims to simplify financial innovation, ensure compliance, and provide secure Open Banking solutions to help businesses and financial institutions thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.

In the company press release, officials from Endava expressed delight in partnering with Salt Edge, emphasising the alignment of Salt Edge's Open Banking expertise with Endava's agile delivery. They also highlighted Salt Edge's extensive expertise in Open Banking and interoperability, considering it a valuable addition to the growing partner ecosystem.

Other developments from Salt Edge

In October 2023, Salt Edge announced a partnership with SeaPay in order to provide Saudi Arabian merchants and traders with Open Banking solutions. Following this announcement, the companies aimed to provide local merchants and businesses in Saudi Arabia with secure and efficient Open Banking services, while aligning with the region’s vision for a developed business environment at the same time.

In the same month, Salt Edge has announced a partnership with banking tech provider Access to Arabia (A2A) to support Open Finance in Jordan. The strategic collaboration aimed to assist local financial institutions in meeting the regulatory requirements set by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

For more information about Salt Edge, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.