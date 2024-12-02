



Following this announcement, the partnership will integrate Enable Banking’s Open Banking connectivity with Qred’s risk assessment and decision-making platform. The deal is set to also enable real-time financial data analyses, optimising the manner in which Qred streamlines credit decisions, enhances customer experiences, and expands its offerings.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Enable Banking x Qred partnership

Through the process of leveraging Enable Banking’s account-to-account payment infrastructure, Qred is expected to make it easier for its customers to manage payments in a secure and efficient manner. The partnership will also focus on optimising Qred’s operational efficiency by automating previously manual processes.

Furthermore, Enable Banking’s joint strategy with Qred will build upon its expertise in the Open Banking business account market. The initiative will focus on the shared commitment to showing how strategic collaborations can enhance the development progress for entrepreneurs and the overall financial services sector. At the same time, the Open Banking connectivity will enable Qred to deliver an improved customer experience while also helping small businesses grow and create new job opportunities for businesses and users in the financial landscape.

According to officials of the company, Enable Banking will provide its suite of solutions and expertise in order to support Qred in its commitment to optimise the manner in which entrepreneurs use flexible and efficient financing options in order to develop across the region of Europe as well.