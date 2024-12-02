EMS Consulting to acquire Digital Banking Services

EMS Consulting (EMS) has entered into an agreement to acquire Digital This acquisition further elevates EMS Consulting’s position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider for the Financial Services Market. This addition will address the surging demand from its customers from implementation to offering Virtual Branch Banking Solutions.

DBS brings Financial Services expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets, and ecosystem relationships across a variety of financial services segments including mortgage, commercial, consumer, and insurance for both banks and credit unions.



