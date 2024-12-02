EMQ launches high value cross-border settlements in Japan

This enables global businesses to send a maximum of JPY 30 million directly into local banks.

Already live in Japan, the expanded payments capabilities further allow EMQ to streamline and process international payments for businesses anywhere in the world through one single integration with EMQ Connect API. The API-powered solutions can settle any cross-border transactions and support a multitude of front-end use cases, while enabling global businesses to streamline their workflows.

EMQ’s network spans over 80 global markets throughout Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe and North America. EMQ currently offers cross-border payments across China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Nepal, Philippines, the UK, and 19 markets in Africa, with more markets underway for real-time capabilities by the end of 2020.

The company is currently licensed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and registered as a Money Service Business in Canada. EMQ was also accepted into Taiwan’s Regulatory Sandbox by the Financial Supervisory Commission in Taiwan.



