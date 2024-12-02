EMQ joins Singapore's Fast and Secure Transfers (FAST) network

An electronic funds transfer service, FAST enables immediate fund transfers between participating banks.

The move will enable businesses to accelerate cross-border digital payments bolstering EMQ’s footprint across Southeast Asia.

Businesses will gain access to 19 banks under Singapore’s FAST and extensive bank coverage across Malaysia through API integration.

EMQ Connect API integration platform is designed to provide solutions that will help businesses expedite cross-border payments.

The platform also provides transactional security and enables businesses meet local regulatory requirements.

Currently, EMQ network infrastructure encompasses Europe, the UK, India, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Japan among other countries.

The company now plans to expand to Africa and the Americas.



