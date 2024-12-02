EMQ expands into South Korea

According to Verdict, EMQ, via its EMQ Connect API, will provide access to automated workflows, embedded with foreign exchange (FX) capabilities and real-time anti-money laundering (AML) screening.

These solutions will help settle cross-border transactions efficiently and support a host of front-end use cases.

The foray into South Korea comes after EMQ’s recent expansion initiatives to boost its global cross-border payments network.

EMQ, which is currently licensed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and registered as a Money Service Business (MSB) in Canada, spans over 80 markets across Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, and North America.

It offers cross-border payments across China, Singapore, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Nepal, Philippines, the UK, and 19 markets in Africa.

Moreover, in Taiwan, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) accepted EMQ into the country’s regulatory sandbox.

In the first quarter of 2021, the company aims to expand into more markets.