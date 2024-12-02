EMQ expands global footprint into Europe

This expansion will enable businesses to access UK Faster Payments and 44 markets in the SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) zone.

Powered by EMQ’s global financial settlement network, businesses can now have instant access to Europe and make cross-border payments in Euro and GBP under one single API integration. EMQ’s Connect API integration platform is designed to streamline the complexity of making cross-border payments by providing solutions that can scale to meet the needs of businesses with high transaction volumes, enabling them to control their workflows for a better user experience.

EMQ operates a global financial settlement network that currently spans across Europe, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines, with expansion underway across key business markets in Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.