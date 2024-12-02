Emporia State FCU adopts Bankjoy's mobile banking app

Founded in 1937, Emporia State Federal Credit Union (ESFCU) has built its reputation around improving members’ lives with the financial tools they need. It has grown to reach over USD 130 million in assets while adding new products and services to serve its membership.

To elevate its members’ digital banking experience, ESFCU chose to partner with Bankjoy in November 2023 and has officially gone live with its new online and mobile banking platform. At the of this announcement, over 50% of the credit union's members are actively enrolled in the new online and mobile banking applications from Bankjoy.











Enabling a seamless digital banking experience

ESFCU’s new online and mobile banking app allows members to take more control over their finances and enjoy a convenient, intuitive digital banking experience. With Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform, ESFCU offers a robust suite of online and mobile banking features for its members, including e-statements, along with other advanced functionalities, such as updated security features, integrated Bill Pay, and Joy, Bankjoy’s conversational AI tool. Additionally, Bankjoy’s platform integrates directly with ESFCU’s core system, Fiserv CUnify, ensuring a frictionless banking experience across channels.

Officials from ESFCU said that since the beginning, their goal has been to make the lives of their members easier when managing their finances. After signing with Bankjoy in late 2023, they are thrilled to see their innovative digital banking platform go live. The rapid adoption they’ve seen among members is a testament to the value of a strong online and mobile banking experience.

Also commenting on this partnership, executives from Bankjoy said that in this digital age, consumers expect to be able to manage their finances on their device with just a few taps. New data shows that 90% of consumers prefer to manage their finances all in one place, and they ‘can’t live without their banking app.’ By implementing Bankjoy’s suite of digital banking tools, Emporia State Federal Credit Union is taking a proactive approach and making a meaningful impact on the financial lives of their members.





What does Bankjoy do?

US-based fintech Bankjoy delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company created products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and augmented user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is backed by Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and CheckAlt.