EMP and MFEP launch electronic bill presentment and payment system in Jordan

The service has been launched under the name of eFawateerCom, and enables people in Jordan to receive and pay bills electronically from their computers, ATMs, kiosks and point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

In November 2013, Emerging Markets Payments signed an agreement with Middle East Payment Services (MEPS), a payment services provider in the Levant, to provide a unified point-of-sale (POS) service across Jordan.