Emma, Yapily launch Open Banking-based P2P payments feature

In only a few clicks you can input an amount to transfer, select a bank account, and choose which of your friends the money is going to be transferred to and from. The new feature works on top of Open Banking, thanks to a partnership Emma has closed with Open Banking provider Yapily.

This being a P2P feature, users can only send and request money to people if they have downloaded Emma. This feature currently only lets users send and request money from people in the UK. Emma plans to add a QR code to its P2P payments section in the near future.