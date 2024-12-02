EML Supports AptPay's instant payment disbursement solution in Canada

AptPay enables the instant disbursement of funds through its prepaid physical, virtual, or digital card product. AptPay turned to EML when it required an instant payout service to a reloadable prepaid card product to cater for the needs of the unbanked, challengers, the non-traditional banking market, the gig economy, and the gaming and gambling industries.

AptPay’s Digital Payment Hub powers instant disbursement services for businesses across a network of connected financial institutions and integrated payment rails. AptPay provides solutions for the payout needs of a range of industries.

EML provides a payment solutions platform, helping businesses create good customer experiences. They offer programme management and skilled payments expertise to create customisable solutions for businesses, brands, and their customers.