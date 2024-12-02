EML FINLAB to invest in Hydrogen

The partnership will see the EML and Hydrogen platforms integrate to enable financial and non-financial organisations to offer their customers smart apps linked to physical and virtual payment cards. Hydrogen enables any organisation to offer fintech products or components. Its no-code offering allows organisations with little or no development experience to add fintech products swiftly.

In addition, its low-code API offering enables organisations to build custom applications on top of its REST-based APIs. This platform provides orchestration, UI, business logic, and data cleansing capabilities, according to the official press release.