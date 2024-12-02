EML acquires Sentenial Group

Sentenial is a cloud-native, API-first, full-stack enterprise-grade payments company, and is dually regulated in the UK and France.

Sentenial, and its Open Banking brand Nuapay, operate in the fast-growing European Open Banking sector and provides EML with the capabilities to manage payments across scheme (Mastercard and Visa) and non-scheme (A2A), as well as both card and non-card payments.

EML intends to expand Sentenial's platform and products into the North American and Australian markets.

Completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approval, and the acquisition is expected to complete in late FY21.

The Sentenial acquisition aligns with EML’s Accelerator Strategy and aims to ignite the Nuapay Open Banking product's international reach and expanded growth opportunity. Combining capabilities will create a platform of Card Issuance, Open Banking and Programme Management products.