Emirates NBD, Visa renew partnership with a five-year agreement

Partners since the inception of Emirates NBD, this renewal demonstrates both entities’ ongoing commitment to growing digital payments in the UAE. As part of the five-year partnership agreement, Visa has secured exclusivity over Emirates NBD’s debit card offering to personal, priority, private, and business banking customers, and the debit card programme for Liv. Emirates NBD’s lifestyle digital-only bank.

In addition, the two companies have renewed their agreement on existing credit offerings which include premium products such as Visa Infinite Privilege, Visa Infinite, and Visa Signature.

The renewed partnership will see both entities continuing to work together to (i) drive growth of digital payments through data-led solutions, (ii) deliver differentiated products in the market using innovative platforms, (iii) deepen customer engagement with experiential offerings through Visa’s sponsorship assets, and (iv) drive operational efficiencies and cost reduction through Visa’s risk and data solutions, according to the official press release.

Emirates NBD was also honoured with Visa’s Global Quality Service Award (GSQA) for its operational and co-brand card program – ‘U by Emaar’.