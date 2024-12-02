Emirates NBD rolls out digital SCF platform

The bank's smartSCF platform will offer businesses in the UAE a set of automated tools designed to simplify their supply chain collaborations while optimising working capital and reducing transaction costs. The platform allows clients to benefit from improved cash flow efficiencies while their suppliers benefit from early payment of their invoices.

The smartSCF platform has been designed to help increase operational efficiencies for both corporate clients and their suppliers. Suppliers can self-onboard via the digital supplier onboarding toolkit. Furthermore, smartSCF has data analytics tools such as interactive dashboards and customised reports which helps clients gain visibility on the program from supplier onboarding to payment and reconciliation, as well as their cashflows.