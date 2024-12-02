Emirates NBD leverages generative AI to improve productivity

Specifically, the group wants to improve productivity across various business functions supported by Microsoft while fostering new opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and customer experience within the banking industry. This transformative effort includes three main initiatives that aim to provide advancements in software development, collaboration, and customer engagement.

One of these initiatives involves piloting the usage of Microsoft 365 Copilot across the organisation. Copilot is powered by generative AI and has the potential to help Emirates NBD employees improve their productivity by automating repetitive tasks, generating content, and assisting with complex decision-making processes. By piloting the Microsoft 365 Copilot across the organisation, Emirates NBD is looking to create a more agile and intelligent workplace.

The second initiative involves launching ChatGPT use cases across all business and support functions. In essence, ChatGPT will be deployed across all business and support functions, including the group’s contact centres and marketing, risk, legal, and compliance departments. In addition, ChatGPT adoption will allow the bank to offer a series of personalised customer experiences while improving operational efficiency.

The third endeavour will focus on leveraging the capabilities of Github Copilot X, which is a generative AI tool developed by Microsoft. Emirates NBD expects the tool to provide an improvement in coding efficiency and software development speed.

In the company press release, Emirates NBD officials emphasised the capabilities of generative AI to reinforce the company’s position as a leader in digital innovation. Microsoft officials also brought up the advantages of AI, including its potential to revolutionise how banking groups operate.

More information about Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD is a banking group in the MENAT region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers at the time of writing. The group has established a presence in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain. It also has representative offices in China and Indonesia.

In March 2023, Emirates NBD expanded its partnership with innovation enabler Plug and Play Abu Dhabi. According to the official announcement, the campaign called fintechs with technology expertise to put forward propositions that could improve the bank’s risk management and cybersecurity models. By leveraging Plug and Play Abu Dhabi’s strong global network, Emirates NBD aimed to extend its fintech collaboration footprint to a wider reach of technology players from around the world.