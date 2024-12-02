Emirates NBD launches upgraded WhatsApp banking service





Following this announcement, Emirates NBD’s WhatsApp banking service will allow customers and clients to avail of 15 everyday banking solutions on the go, in a simple and secure manner. The new features include checking account balances, generating credit card mini statements, placing new cheque-book requests, temporarily blocking and unblocking cards, and generating credit card mini statements.

Furthermore, non-customers will also be enabled to subscribe to WhatsApp banking and benefit from new features, such as finding branch and ATM locations, as well as viewing the latest Forex rates.











More details on the launch

As conversational banking has been an important focus in the company’s digital transformation process, this initiative aligned with Emirates NBD’s aim to simplify everyday banking and to design improved customer experiences.

The upgraded service provides customers with a sigh-and-share capability for PDFs and imagines, in addition to direct agent access for uncovered solutions or queries regarding the bank’s tools and services. Throughout this launch, the financial institution also introduced a seamless and safe transition of customer intent, from Phone Banking to the WhatsApp application, through an integrated omnichannel process.

All messages on Emirates NBD’s verified WhatsApp business account are governed by improved security control and are improved by the Central Bank of the UAE. They are also end-to-end encrypted, a feature that offers customers enhanced privacy.

In order to access the bank’s WhatsApp banking services, clients and users will need to send the word `Subscribe` to the offered number on the application or sign up through Mobile or Online Banking. Clients will also be enabled to call the bank’s customer service number for requesting the needed access to the product.



Emirates NBD’s development strategy

The UAE-based banking group announced its plan to leverage the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence in order to improve its productivity.

According to the press release published at the time, the group focused on enhancing productivity across various business functions and features supported by Microsoft. At the same time, the company aimed to foster new opportunities and capabilities for development, efficiency, as well as customer experience within the banking industry. The initiative was set to include three main stages that prioritised the process of delivering advancements in software upgrades, collaborations, and client engagement.

Emirates NBD also partnered with Plug and Play Abu Dhabi in March 2023, to tap fintech potential for risk management and cybersecurity models. The campaign called for companies and fintechs with technology expertise to bring forth propositions that were aimed to improve the bank’s risk management services, as well as its cybersecurity models.



