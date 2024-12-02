Emirates NBD launches FaceBanking service

The service is available 24 x 7 and helps customers connect with a personal banking advisor for queries and transactions by simply clicking a button on the banking group’s online banking platform.

The service and the relaunched Online Banking platform are part of the banking group’s AED 1 billion commitment towards digitalization and multichannel transformation of its processes, products and services over the next three years, according to Financial IT.

The relaunched platform allows users to personalise their profiles with images and links to their social media, create nicknames for accounts and cards, as well as to input personal savings goals. Based on individual data, it will offer customers insights on their money and recommendations tailored to their lifestyles, as well as be assisted in creating realistic savings targets, understand their net worth based on assets and liabilities and provide them with a curated feed of new offers via the Digital Store.