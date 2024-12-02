Emirates NBD continues enterprise-wide payments hub implementation

The Enterprise Payment Hub is part of its ongoing AED 1 billion (USD 272 million) digital transformation journey (DX) and it provides full scalability to launch new and existing payment innovations across all Emirates NBD markets and entities. After initial rollout in Singapore in September 2019, the multi-entity, multi-currency payment platform is now fully operational across most Emirates NBD entities and markets, including for customers across the United Arab Emirates, India, London, and Egypt, and for all Emirates Islamic customers, according to the official press release.

Emirates NBD will have a 360-view of customer payments across all Group entities and countries. Moreover, it will allow the bank to provide its customers an improved end-to-end tracking visibility on the status of a payment transaction through GPI (Global Payment Initiative) integration. Operational cost and efficiency benefits will also be realised with the new payment platform replacing multiple legacy payment engines, identifying the shortest payment processing route, and enabling Straight Through Processing for an instant payment experience.