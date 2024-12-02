Emirates Islamic launches global digital banking platform businessONLINE

Available to the bank’s small and medium business, large corporate and institutional client base, businessONLINE is a digital global cash management ecosystem with trade, treasury, virtual accounting, collections and liquidity management functionality on one user-friendly platform. The omnichannel platform is also available as a Mobile Banking App offering businesses offering remote access to their accounts.

Emirates Islamic’s businessONLINE responds to the urgent demand among regional businesses for anytime, anywhere visibility as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digital transformation across all sectors. Existing smartBUSINESS clients will be able to avail and benefit from new businessONLINE platform.

businessONLINE enables UAE companies to undertake cross-border transactions, access a consolidated view of their balances across regions and currencies in real time, and make the most of guidance tailored for their business needs.