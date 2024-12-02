Emilia–Romagna rolls out its e-procurement platform

In March 2015 was published the Delibera n.287, which approves a gradual dematerialization schedule for different organizations in the Emilia-Romagna region. This initiative is backed by the Intercent-ER Agency, which oversees the development of electronic markets. The organization is part of the PEPPOL European Project, and therefore promotes the use of this platform with a view to improving operability among the different EU systems.

As of January 31, 2016, various regional authorities must be able to send orders and receive invoices electronically. In addition, as of June 30, the regional health system may only issue orders in e-format. That means that both public authorities and their suppliers will soon be forced to adapt to the PEPPOL standard.

E-invoicing has been compulsory for the entire Italian public sector since March 2015. But the country’s paperless drive goes beyond the B2G area. In fact, the Council of Ministers approved a decree that encourages e-invoicing in the private sector through specific tax incentives.

Suppliers to the regional organs in Emilia-Romagna needing to adapt to the PEPPOL standard, must have an Access Point.