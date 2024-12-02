Emburse partners WEX to launch Emburse Pay – B2B Payments





WEX, a global financial technology services provider, is the launch partner on Emburse Pay –B2B Payments. WEX will provide virtual card, check and ACH services, which are integrated into Emburse’s AP solutions.

Emburse Pay - B2B Payments provides an integrated payables solution for teams to manage and track the entire invoice approval and payment process and is currently available for Emburse Chrome River Invoice customers and will be available for additional Emburse customers in the coming months.