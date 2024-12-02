Emburse launches corporate cards with pre-approvals

The solution is a suite of global payment solutions encompassing employee spend, reimbursement, and invoice payments. In the initial rollout, Emburse Pay launches with integrated pre-approved and policy-backed virtual cards that can be issued within the company’s Chrome River EXPENSE solution.

Users submit pre-approval requests within Chrome River EXPENSE; once approved, the employee is issued a virtual or plastic Emburse Card. The card can be restricted to approved date ranges, specific merchant types, and requested spend amounts, delivering deep levels of control, and fraud prevention.

When an employee uses their Emburse Card, they will receive a real-time notification prompting them to capture an image of the receipt. The uploaded receipt is automatically matched with the transaction record and an expense line item is created in their expense wallet. For reconciliation, the user creates an expense report with drag-and-drop icons and submits it to the accounting solution.